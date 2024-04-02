Happy to be BJP candidate in Sultanpur again, says Maneka Gandhi

April 02, 2024 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST - Sultanpur

Former Union Minister and Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi on Monday said that there was no doubt about her contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls but deciding on the constituency led to delay in announcement of her candidature.

Interacting with newspersons on her arrival in her constituency after being fielded by the BJP for the second time, the BJP nominee was asked about the delay in ticket distribution.

"Mera chunav ladna tey tha, kis jagah se ladna hai isi ko lekar deri hui (It was already decided that I would contest the election but from which constituency is what caused the delay)," Gandhi said.

“I am the BJP candidate from Sultanpur again, for this I am grateful to the party president and the prime minister and all the MLAs. I am very happy that I have come to Sultanpur again,” she said.

When asked whether Varun Gandhi will conduct her elections, she said that he and his wife were presently unwell and that is why he is resting.

When asked if Varun can be fielded as the Congress candidate from Rae Bareli or Amethi, she said, "I am in the BJP and not a leader of any other party who can give you information about it."

The BJP leader also elaborated on the works undertaken by her and her future plans for the constituency.