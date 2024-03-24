GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will win Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin: Biren Singh

“The BJP has opened the eyes of people of the entire northeast. The winnability chance of the party is 200%,” says Manipur CM

March 24, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh addresses a press conference in Imphal on March 1, 2024.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh addresses a press conference in Imphal on March 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Asserting that the BJP has “opened the eyes of people” of the northeast, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday said the saffron party would win the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat by a massive margin.

He said the BJP candidate for the seat would be known by Monday.

Also read | Workers ransack BJP office after party decides not to contest Outer Manipur seat

“The BJP will win by a huge margin... Earlier speeches and qualifications mattered, but now, what is important is those who truly love the community and the land.”

“The BJP has opened the eyes of people of the entire northeast. The winnability chance of the party is 200%,” he claimed.

The State has two Lok Sabha seats — Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur.

Earlier, the BJP had said it would support its ally, the Naga People’s Front (NPF), in the Outer Manipur seat.

Related Stories

Manipur will go to polls in two phases — on April 19 and April 26.

The Chief Minister also lauded the Meitei and Kuki communities for maintaining peace in the northeastern State, which has been rocked by ethnic strife since May 2023.

“The increasing peace shows their faith in the State machinery... My message is that grievances should be handled through political dialogue and negotiation, and this can only bring a solution, not violent killings” Mr. Singh said.

The Inner Manipur constituency comprises parts of the Imphal valley districts, home to the Meitei community.

Related Topics

Manipur / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.