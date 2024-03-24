GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP

Mr. Jindal represented Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha between 2004-14.

March 24, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde presents the BJP membership card to former Congress MP Naveen Jindal after he joined the party in New Delhi on March 24, 2024.

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde presents the BJP membership card to former Congress MP Naveen Jindal after he joined the party in New Delhi on March 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Industrialist and former MP Naveen Jindal quit the Congress and joined the BJP on Sunday. He said that he wanted to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of 'Viksit Bharat'.

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde was present at the ceremony. He said Jindal's presence in the party will help the government's agenda of boosting the economy and creating prosperity.

Mr. Tawde noted that the Jindal Steel chairperson has a keen interest in sports and education as well.

Mr. Jindal represented Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha between 2004-14.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Jindal said the country has progressed under PM Modi's leadership in the last 10 years and many historic steps such as the abrogation of Article 370 have been taken.

The dream of a Ram temple in Ayodhya has also been realised, he added.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Haryana / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.