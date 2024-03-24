Industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP

March 24, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Industrialist and former MP Naveen Jindal quit the Congress and joined the BJP on Sunday. He said that he wanted to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of 'Viksit Bharat'.

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde was present at the ceremony. He said Jindal's presence in the party will help the government's agenda of boosting the economy and creating prosperity.

Mr. Tawde noted that the Jindal Steel chairperson has a keen interest in sports and education as well.

Mr. Jindal represented Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha between 2004-14.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Jindal said the country has progressed under PM Modi's leadership in the last 10 years and many historic steps such as the abrogation of Article 370 have been taken.

The dream of a Ram temple in Ayodhya has also been realised, he added.