India General Elections LIVE updates | May 27, 2024

Published - May 27, 2024 06:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The last phase of polling will be on June 1 for the remaining 57 seats with counting of votes scheduled on June 4. The Election Commission of India (ECI) asking the BJP and the Congress to desist from raising divisive issues in campaigning in the general election is a case of better late than never. Click here to read our editorial

Also Read: EC releases data on number of votes cast in first 5 phases of Lok Sabha polls

Low polling nationwide has been a notable trend in the first few phases of the ongoing general election 2024 in India. In 2024, a number of possible explanations for decreased turnout are floating, which include extremely hot weather, the COVID-19 pandemic effect, price rise, job losses, and voter indifference. Click here to read our op-ed article

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024 updates on May 26

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address three election rallies in Bihar on Monday. 

Follow latest updates here:

