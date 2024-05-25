GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election Commission releases data on number of votes cast in first five phases of Lok Sabha polls

The ECI asserted that there is a pattern in creating false narratives and mischievous design to vitiate the electoral process

Updated - May 25, 2024 05:07 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 04:52 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Voters queue up to cast their ballots at a polling station during the fifth phase of voting in General Election, in Shahgund Bandipora district, North Kashmir on May 20, 2024.

Voters queue up to cast their ballots at a polling station during the fifth phase of voting in General Election, in Shahgund Bandipora district, North Kashmir on May 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The Election Commission on May 25 came out with Lok Sabha constituency-wise data on the number of votes cast in the first five phases of the elections, just a day after the Supreme Court refused an NGO’s plea to issue the ECI to upload authenticated, scanned and legible copies of Form 17C showing the account of votes recorded booth-wise.

While releasing this data on Saturday, the ECI asserted that there is a pattern in creating false narratives and mischievous design to vitiate the electoral process. It said that any alteration in the number of votes polled is not possible.

Why are concerns being raised over the Election Commission’s voter turnout data? | Explained

The EC said it has decided to further expand the format of turnout data to include the absolute number of voters in every parliamentary constituency.

The absolute numbers are discernable parliamentary constituency-wise by all citizens by applying the turnout percentage to total electors, both already made available in the public domain, the poll panel said.

Reading the lower voter turnout scenario

Electors are those who are part of the electoral roll and eligible to voters. Voters are those who actually cast their vote in an election. While EC had been issuing turnout percentage, there had been demands to make the actual number of voters in every phase public.

(With inputs from PTI)

General Elections 2024 / Election Commission of India / Lok Sabha / voting

