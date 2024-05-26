Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election meetings in Mirzapur, Ghosi and Bansgaon in Uttar Pradesh today (May 26, 2024). Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address three rallies – two in Bihar and one in Punjab. BJP chief J. P. Nadda is scheduled to address three rallies in Jehanabad, Bhojpur and Nalanda in Bihar. Meanwhile, the Congress has turned its attention to Himachal Pradesh, with Rahul Gandhi set to address two rallies today. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally in Rohru, Himachal Pradesh, yesterday.

Tthe sixth phase of the General Elections 2024 on Saturday saw 59% voter turnout in 58 constituencies across six States and two Union Territories. Jangal Mahal region in West Bengal saw 78.09% polling. Jharkhand recorded a turnout of 62.74%, Uttar Pradesh 54.03%, Bihar 53.30%, Jammu and Kashmir 52.28%, Haryana 58.37%, Odisha 60.07% and Delhi 54.48%, according to the figures released by the Election Commission as of 7.45 p.m. yesterday.

The EC also came out yesterday with constituency-wise data on the number of votes cast in the first five phases of the elections. The EC said it has decided to further expand the format of the turnout data to include the absolute number of voters in every constituency.

