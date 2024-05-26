GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

India General Elections LIVE updates | PM Modi to address rallies in Uttar Pradesh; Rahul Gandhi campaigns in Himachal Pradesh

Sixth phase of polling saw 59% voter turnout; EC releases data on number of votes cast in first five phases; BJP’s top leaders to campaign in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar while Congress now turns its focus on Himachal Pradesh

Updated - May 26, 2024 06:38 am IST

Published - May 26, 2024 06:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A child holds a placard depicting PM Modi and BJP election symbol during a public meeting addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi.

A child holds a placard depicting PM Modi and BJP election symbol during a public meeting addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election meetings in Mirzapur, Ghosi and Bansgaon in Uttar Pradesh today (May 26, 2024). Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address three rallies – two in Bihar and one in Punjab. BJP chief J. P. Nadda is scheduled to address three rallies in Jehanabad, Bhojpur and Nalanda in Bihar. Meanwhile, the Congress has turned its attention to Himachal Pradesh, with Rahul Gandhi set to address two rallies today. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally in Rohru, Himachal Pradesh, yesterday.

Tthe sixth phase of the General Elections 2024 on Saturday saw 59% voter turnout in 58 constituencies across six States and two Union Territories. Jangal Mahal region in West Bengal saw 78.09% polling. Jharkhand recorded a turnout of 62.74%, Uttar Pradesh 54.03%, Bihar 53.30%, Jammu and Kashmir 52.28%, Haryana 58.37%, Odisha 60.07% and Delhi 54.48%, according to the figures released by the Election Commission as of 7.45 p.m. yesterday.

The EC also came out yesterday with constituency-wise data on the number of votes cast in the first five phases of the elections. The EC said it has decided to further expand the format of the turnout data to include the absolute number of voters in every constituency.

Follow for LIVE updates:

