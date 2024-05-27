GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Delhi residents share their thought on key election issues

| Video Credit: Zeeshan Akhtar

From young graduates struggling to find jobs to families grappling with rising prices, this video presents a raw and unfiltered snapshot of voter sentiment

Updated - May 27, 2024 12:17 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 12:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

As we hit the streets of Central Delhi on May 25, 2024, to capture the pulse of the people voting during the 6th Phase of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In this candid video, we ask Delhiites about the key issues that influenced their vote. The voices we heard reflect widespread concerns, with unemployment, inflation, and corruption emerging as the most pressing problems.

From young graduates struggling to find jobs to families grappling with rising prices, this video presents a raw and unfiltered snapshot of voter sentiment. We delve into how these issues affect daily lives and what people hope their elected representatives will do to address them. Don’t miss this insightful glimpse into the democratic process and the challenges that are shaping India’s future.

Presentation: Vishnoo Jotshi

Video and Production: Zeeshan Akhtar

