PM Modi raises reservation issue for SC/ST/OBC, promises free electricity to everyone, slams Opposition in Bihar’s Patliputra

On the day poll on eight seats in Bihar was going on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 25 addressed a public meeting at Bikram in Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency and assured Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class (OBC) people that he would not let anyone snatch their quota of reservation. PM Modi also promised that everyone would get free electricity in the country and slammed Opposition INDI (Indian National Development Inclusive) alliance leaders for being known as “communal, castiest and dynastic” people.

“Our constitution says no reservation can be given on the basis of religion but this INDI alliance people have snatched the SC/ST/ OBC reservation and gave it to their vote bank who do vote jihad”, PM Modi said while, adding, “in West Bengal 77 Muslim castes were given benefits of OBC reservation in government jobs. Rights of OBC/ EBC families were snatched for those practicing vote jihad”

“But, as long as Modi is alive he will not let it happen”, asserted PM Modi. “This is Modi’s guarantee. I’ll not let the SC/ ST/ OBC reservation snatched away as for Modi, constitution is above all”, he said while addressing his first public meeting on Saturday for last and seventh phase poll at Bikram in Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency from where BJP leader and two-time sitting MP Ram Kripal Yadav is contesting election against Misa Bharti who is older daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad.

“These Congress, RJD and INDI allies have done big betrayal against SC/ST and OBC people”, he charged further. “They’ve committed robbery on their reservation quota”, PM Modi alleged while taking few names of castes belonging to such categories.

Later in the day PM Modi is to address rallies at Buxar and Karakat constituencies from where BJP candidate Mithilesh Tiwari and NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha (JD-U) are in contest against mahagathbandhan candidates Sudhakar Singh (RJD) and Raja Ram Singh (CPI-ML) respectively.

PM Modi further slammed Opposition Congress-RJD and INDI alliance leaders. “They are known for three things: 1. They are communal, castiest and dynasts”, he alleged. “They first think of their family. Can such people do better for Bihar?”, asked PM Modi. “Apna kaam banta… mein jaye Janata (our job is being done and let people go to ….)”, PM Modi said a common phrase from the dais and the gathered crowd filled in the sentence.

Further PM Modi also assured people that in next five years everyone, irrespective of being poor or rich, would get “free electricity”. “Your electricity bill will be zero. We’ve introduced PM Suryaghar free electricity programme for this through solar electricity”, he announced and the gathered crowd cheered. He added, “for the solar panel we’ve started giving ₹75,000 to every household and one has to only register his name online for this”.

PM Modi also praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for State’s development. “Nitish Kumar-led NDA government has brought development in Bihar but we’ve to do more development in the State in next five years”.

“This election is to choose country’s PM”, PM Modi said and asked, “India needs a PM like?”, and he responded himself, “Bharat ko aisa PM chahiye jo damdar ho, desh ka dum duniya ke samne dum-khum ke saath rakh sake [India needs such a PM who is strong and should put India’s might before world with full turbo powe])”.

Slamming the RJD, PM Modi said, “this is an age of LED bulbs and what is the need of lanterns (RJD’s party symbol) which spreads light only in one house (obliquely referred to Lalu Prasad’s family) but has spread darkness in whole Bihar”.

“Modi is working hard 24X7 for viksit Bharat (developed India) but, on the other hand, the Opposition INDI alliance leaders have no work, some of them are in jail, some outside, they engage themselves only in abusing Modi day or night”, he said.