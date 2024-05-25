GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE updates: BJP and INDIA bloc partners pitted in a direct, one-on-one contest

The weather department has sounded a yellow alert on the polling day with maximum temperature expected around 44 degrees Celsius

Updated - May 25, 2024 07:06 am IST

Published - May 25, 2024 06:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
People carry Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at a distribution centre ahead of the sixth phase of India's general election in New Delhi, India on May 24, 2024.

People carry Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at a distribution centre ahead of the sixth phase of India's general election in New Delhi, India on May 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Amid the prevailing fierce summer heat, the national capital is all set for polling on May 25 after a record two-month long campaigning, with the BJP and the INDIA bloc partners pitted in a direct, one-on-one contest in all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies. The INDIA bloc partners have reached a pre-poll understanding for the elections in Delhi. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting on four seats, the Congress has fielded candidates on the remaining three seats.

Also Read: Watch | Who will win Lok Sabha elections? We asked people of Delhi

This is the first Lok Sabha election in which the AAP and the Congress have fielded joint candidates against the BJP, posing a challenge to the party ruling the Centre. A total of 1.52 crore voters, including 82 lakh male and 69 lakh female voters as well as 1,228 third gender, are eligible to cast their votes at more than 13,000 polling booths in 2,627 places across the seven seats.

Also Read | Lok Sabha constituencies and States going to polls in Phase 6

Voting will start at 7 a.m. with special arrangements at the polling booths to help the voters exercise their franchise amid scorching heat. The weather department has sounded a yellow alert on the polling day with maximum temperature expected around 44 degrees Celsius.

Also read | India General Elections 2024 Phase 6 LIVE updates, May 25, 2024

Track latest updates here:
  • May 25, 2024 06:59
    CEO appeals to voters to break turnout records despite scorching heat

    Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P. Krishnamurthy appealed to all eligible voters to exercise their franchise despite the scorching heat, as he called for breaking voting records.

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of around 65%, which dipped to around 60% in the 2019 general elections.

    Mr. Krishnamurthy also conducted an inspection of two polling centres in the New Delhi area to review the preparedness and arrangements. He also visited EVM dispatch centre at NP Bengali School in Gole Market, where EVMs and VVPAT are being distributed to the polling parties.

    PTI

  • May 25, 2024 06:50
    South Delhi’s urban villages, which hold sway over the Lok Sabha seat, seek their slice of the pie

    Beyond the upscale localities of Saket and Vasant Kunj lies an area once called ‘Dilli Dehat’ — a cluster of nearly 100 villages spread across Lado Sarai, Palam, Kapashera, and adjoining areas where farming was the biggest source of livelihood. Over time, with the arrival of development projects and businesses, farmlands gave way to residential spaces, and most villages became urbanised.

    Read the full story here

  • May 25, 2024 06:50
    Watch | Who will win Lok Sabha elections? We asked people of Delhi

    Who will win Lok Sabha elections? We asked people of Delhi

    A vox pop on what people of Delhi feel about Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, the prospects of the AAP and the likely results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

  • May 25, 2024 06:46
    Over 60,000 police personnel deployed in Capital on voting day

    Appealing to voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers on Saturday, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P. Krishnamurthy said exercising one’s franchise is a “fundamental civic duty”, even if “the weather is harsh”.

    Read the full story here

Related Topics

Delhi / Lok Sabha / General Elections 2024 / election / voting / Aam Aadmi Party / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.