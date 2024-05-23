GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Updated - May 23, 2024 05:51 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 05:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Seven constituencies in Delhi will go to polls during phase six of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25.

The elections are happening on the backdrop of the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal relating to the liquor policy scam, and his subsequent release on bail till June 1. The timing of his arrest, during polling season, has divided opinion across the country.

Do the people of Delhi feel his arrest was fair? What do they think about the prospects of Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party? And, is the BJP led by PM Narendra Modi going to sweep the polls in the country once more? The Hindu finds out.

Presentation and production: Zeeshan Akhtar

Video: Vishnoo Jotshi

Aam Aadmi Party / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

