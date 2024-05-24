The sixth phase of the general elections is slated for May 25. With its seven parliamentary seats, the national capital will also go for voting in Phase 6.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 claimed that the INDIA bloc is talking about having five PMs over the next five years and said the fight over ‘ghee’ has broken out in the alliance, even before the cow has given milk.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, two days before polling for the sixth phase, appealed to people of Delhi to make candidates of INDIA bloc victorious on all seven seats. Her son Rahul Gandhi said that the ongoing election is a fight to safeguard the Constitution and the democracy.

The high-pitch electioneering for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls ended in Jammu and Kashmir on May 23 as the campaigning for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency came to a close in the evening.

The newly carved out Lok Sabha seat in the south Kashmir-Pir Panjal region is scheduled to go to polls on May 25, marking the conclusion of voting in Jammu and Kashmir as polling has already been held in the four other constituencies of the Union Territory.

In the upcoming sixth and seventh phases on May 25 and June 1, there are 869 and 904 candidates, according to the EC data. Fifty-seven constituencies are going to polls in seven and eight States and UTs on May 25 and June 1, respectively.