Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
India General Elections 2024 LIVE updates | 28 States, Union Territories to complete polling with Phase 6

Campaigning concludes in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha

Published - May 24, 2024 07:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A supporter during a roadshow of Union Minister Smriti Irani in support of BJP candidate from East Delhi constituency Harsh Malhotra for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi, on May 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The sixth phase of the general elections is slated for May 25. With its seven parliamentary seats, the national capital will also go for voting in Phase 6.

Also read: Full list of constituencies and States going to polls in Phase 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 claimed that the INDIA bloc is talking about having five PMs over the next five years and said the fight over ‘ghee’ has broken out in the alliance, even before the cow has given milk.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, two days before polling for the sixth phase, appealed to people of Delhi to make candidates of INDIA bloc victorious on all seven seats. Her son Rahul Gandhi said that the ongoing election is a fight to safeguard the Constitution and the democracy.

The high-pitch electioneering for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls ended in Jammu and Kashmir on May 23 as the campaigning for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency came to a close in the evening.

Also Read | India general election 2024 highlights from May 23

The newly carved out Lok Sabha seat in the south Kashmir-Pir Panjal region is scheduled to go to polls on May 25, marking the conclusion of voting in Jammu and Kashmir as polling has already been held in the four other constituencies of the Union Territory.

In the upcoming sixth and seventh phases on May 25 and June 1, there are 869 and 904 candidates, according to the EC data. Fifty-seven constituencies are going to polls in seven and eight States and UTs on May 25 and June 1, respectively.

Here are the latest updates:
  • May 24, 2024 07:09
    Campaigning for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi ends with BJP blitzkrieg

    Before the dust settled on the last day of campaigning for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on Thursday, political parties and candidates pulled out all the stops to woo voters in the city that will go to polls on May 25.

    The lead-up to the electoral battle in Delhi saw a direct face-off between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and INDIA bloc partners Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, marking a departure from the usual triangular contest seen in the past 10 years. Both sides exuded confidence of winning all seven seats.

    As candidates in their respective constituencies conducted rallies and roadshows, the battle boiled down to a contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Congress, hoping for a resurgence in Delhi a decade after it was pushed out of the Capital by AAP, managed to convince its party workers that they were fighting a larger battle to save democracy and the Constitution by entering into an alliance with AAP.

    The Congress and AAP are fighting the polls under a 3-4 seat-sharing pact. A total of 162 candidates are in the fray with the maximum contesting from the North East Delhi constituency.

    Read the full story here.

