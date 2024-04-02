GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates | SC’s notice to EC on VVPAT slips an important first step: Congress

The court sought responses from the commission and the central government on the plea seeking a complete count of VVPAT slips in polls

April 02, 2024 08:45 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image of a VVPAT

Representational image of a VVPAT | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Congress hailed as an “important first step” the Supreme Court’s notice to the Election Commission and the Centre on a plea seeking a complete count of VVPAT slips and said the matter should be decided before the Lok Sabha polls commence.

Also Read: All you need to know about VVPAT

The court on Monday sought responses from the commission and the central government on the plea seeking a complete count of VVPAT slips in polls as opposed to the current practice of verification of only five randomly-selected EVMs through VVPAT paper slips.

Elsewhere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand today.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates - April 1

Follow The Hindu’s live updates here:

  • April 02, 2024 08:45
    ‘Important first step’: Congress after SC seeks EC response on ‘complete count’ of VVPAT slips

    In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The Supreme Court has issued a notice today to the Election Commission on the issue of VVPATs. It bears constant repetition that the Election Commission has refused to meet a delegation of INDIA (bloc) party leaders who have been demanding 100 per cent VVPATs in order to increase public confidence in EVMs and to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.”

    “The notice is an important first step, but for it to be meaningful, the matter should be decided before the elections commence,” Mr. Ramesh said. - PTI

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / election / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Election Commission of India

