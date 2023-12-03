December 03, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

An analysis of NOTA vote share in the past Assembly elections shows that the share has been relatively high in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE). Many such Assembly seats were in Chhattisgarh. But, a comparison of the NOTA vote share in the 2023 Chhattisgarh elections compared to the 2018 results show that the Naxal influence on voting in Chhattisgarh has come down considerably. This story is based on the 25% of votes counted in Chhattisgarh till now, and will be updated later.

Table 1 shows the NOTA vote share percentage in the latest and the previous Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh

As can be observed from the table, the NOTA vote share has declined from 2% in 2018 to 1.3% in 2023.

Table 2 shows that the number of seats in which NOTA vote share crossed the 5% mark, was between the 2-5% mark, and less than the 2% mark in the 2023 and 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

As can be observed from the table, the number of seats with a NOTA share of more than 5% has declined from four in 2018 to one in the 2023 elections. The number of seats with a NOTA vote share of 2-5% has also decreased from 38 to 18.

These two tables show that the naxal influence on voting has come down.

The story will be updated as more votes get counted.