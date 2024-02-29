Watch | Electoral bonds banned: Which party benefitted the most while it existed?

February 29, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled the Electoral Bonds Scheme as unconstitutional.

Among the many reasons, the court found that funding to political parties, especially from corporates, cannot be anonymous.

In this video, The Hindu looks at data from the Association of Democratic Reforms, which the Supreme Court refers to in its judgement, to understand the reasoning behind this landmark decision.

Read more: Making sense of electoral bond judgment through data

Script, presentation and production: Sonikka Loganathan

Data support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan and Sonikka Loganathan