GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Electoral bonds banned: Which party benefitted the most while it existed?

Watch | Electoral bonds banned: Which party benefitted the most while it existed? 

The Hindu looks at data from the Association of Democratic Reforms

February 29, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Sonikka Loganathan
Sonikka Loganathan

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled the Electoral Bonds Scheme as unconstitutional.

Among the many reasons, the court found that funding to political parties, especially from corporates, cannot be anonymous.

In this video, The Hindu looks at data from the Association of Democratic Reforms, which the Supreme Court refers to in its judgement, to understand the reasoning behind this landmark decision.

Read more: Making sense of electoral bond judgment through data

Script, presentation and production: Sonikka Loganathan

Data support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan and Sonikka Loganathan

Related Topics

Data Point / election / national elections / political parties

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.