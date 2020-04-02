Data | United States bears the global brunt of new coronavirus cases

United States and Spain continue to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic with consistent increases in the number of new cases recorded in the past week.

Over 54% of the 48,757 new cases recorded on March 31 were from the U.S.

The U.S. is also witnessing an exponential increase in the number of new deaths recorded along with Italy in the same period.

On the recoveries front, Germany, France and Spain are faring better.

New cases recorded daily

The chart shows the number of new cases recorded each day since the 500th case in a country.

The U.S. recorded over 1.3 lakh cases between March 25-31, the highest seven-day increase in cases for any country. Italy has managed to turn the corner, with a consistent decline of new cases since March 27.

New cases, by number of days since 500th case

image/svg+xml 0 20,000 5,000 1,000 200 50 10 1 10 30 50 20 40 60 70 Consistent rise in new cases Slight decline in new cases Consistent fall in new cases U.S. ITALY IRAN JAPAN INDIA Days since the 500th case Number of new cases S.KOREA CHINA SPAIN FRANCE GERMANY

New deaths recorded daily

The chart shows the number of new deaths recorded each day since the 100th death in a country. 19 countries have recorded at least 100 deaths.

New deaths, by number of days since 100th death

image/svg+xml 0 900 700 500 300 100 10 30 50 20 40 60 U.K. U.S. ITALY IRAN Days since the 100th death Number of new deaths S.KOREA CHINA SPAIN FRANCE

There was a massive single day jump in deaths (895) in the U.S. on March 30.

Both Spain and Italy have consistently recorded more than 700 deaths every day over the past week, and Italy recorded 919 deaths in a single day, the highest for any country, on March 26.

Cumulative number of recoveries

The chart shows the day-wise progression of the number of people who recovered since the 100th recovery. Though having more than 70,000 confirmed cases, Germany recorded a sharp recovery curve.

China saw sharp and consistent recoveries, however, it has slowed down lately as the number of new cases has seen a massive decline.

Total recoveries, by number of days since 100th recovery