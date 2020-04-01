Data | The Nizamuddin cluster and the coronavirus spread

In many COVID-19-affected nations, the case count started rising exponentially after health workers discovered a group of people who got infected at one place and mostly at the same time. Such groups are termed “clusters”.
In South Korea, close to 56% of the infections emerged from a church frequented by an infected woman. In Singapore, a dinner party was found responsible for 10% of the cases.
Earlier this week, India found one such massive cluster in a religious congregation held in mid-March in Nizamuddin, Delhi.
How big is the Nizamuddin cluster?
The cluster was discovered recently. As of 9.45 p.m. on Tuesday, at least 130 cases have originated from this cluster. Meanwhile, other attendees of the event in Nizamuddin are being tested. The chart shows the primary infected person(s) in each of the clusters across India & the no. of cases related to them. The description indicating the primary infected person (s) in each cluster follows the chart.
Clusters in India
The number of cases in various States linked to the Nizamuddin cluster are as follows:
Tamil Nadu: 72 cases
Delhi: 24 cases
Andhra Pradesh: 15 cases
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 10 cases
Telangana: 6 cases
Gujarat: 1 case
Jammu and Kashmir: 1 case
Karnataka: 1 case
Maharashtra: 1 case
This is a confirmed list of cases as of Monday, March 30. But according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, there were at least 1,746 attendees at the Nizamuddin religious event. The description of the following clusters is as follows:
Cluster 2: Three infected people who came from Germany are responsible for a cluster in Punjab that has revealed 26 cases
Cluster 3: Family returning to Sangli, Maharashtra, from Saudi Arabia (25 cases)
Cluster 4: Bhilwara hospital staff in Rajasthan (23 cases)
Cluster 5: Italian tourists in Rajasthan (17 cases)
Cluster 6: Indonesian tourists in Telangana (11 cases)
Cluster 7: Returnees to Kerala from Italy (11 cases)
Cluster 8: Family returning to Pune from Dubai (10 cases)
Cluster 9: Mecca returnees in Karnataka (8 cases)
Cluster 10: U.K. tourists in Kerala (7 cases)
Cluster 11: Dilshad Garden in Delhi (9 cases)
Cluster 12: Returnee to Punjab from U.K. (6 cases)
Cluster 13: Returnee to Gujarat from Dubai (6 cases)
Cluster 14: Returnee to Delhi from Italy (8 cases)
Cluster 15: Returnee to Kerala from Dubai (5 cases)
Cluster 16: Returnee to Kerala from Italy (3 cases)
State-wise clusters
Kerala (4 clusters) and Maharashtra (3 clusters), the two States with the most number of cases in India, are linked to many clusters. The chart shows various States and the number of clusters identified in each State.
Which State saw the most clusters?
Who were a part of the clusters?
Clusters are typically made of relatives of the person who was the source (the person who was primarily infected and spread it to others).Acquaintances, random contacts, co-passengers are also part of a cluster.
Which contacts were the most affected in a cluster?
