Data | The Nizamuddin cluster and the coronavirus spread

In many COVID-19-affected nations, the case count started rising exponentially after health workers discovered a group of people who got infected at one place and mostly at the same time. Such groups are termed “clusters”.

In South Korea, close to 56% of the infections emerged from a church frequented by an infected woman. In Singapore, a dinner party was found responsible for 10% of the cases.

Earlier this week, India found one such massive cluster in a religious congregation held in mid-March in Nizamuddin, Delhi.

How big is the Nizamuddin cluster?

The cluster was discovered recently. As of 9.45 p.m. on Tuesday, at least 130 cases have originated from this cluster. Meanwhile, other attendees of the event in Nizamuddin are being tested. The chart shows the primary infected person(s) in each of the clusters across India & the no. of cases related to them. The description indicating the primary infected person (s) in each cluster follows the chart.

Clusters in India

image/svg+xml Nizamuddin cluster 130 cases 26 cases 17 cases 11 cases 11 cases Cluster 2 Cluster 5 Cluster 6 Cluster 7 25 cases Cluster 3 23 cases Cluster 4 Cluster 8 10 cases Cluster 11 9 cases Cluster 9 8 cases Cluster 10 7 cases Cluster 13 6 cases Cluster 12 6 cases Cluster 15 5 cases Cluster 16 3 cases Cluster 1 Cluster 14 8 cases

The number of cases in various States linked to the Nizamuddin cluster are as follows:

Tamil Nadu: 72 cases

Delhi: 24 cases

Andhra Pradesh: 15 cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 10 cases

Telangana: 6 cases

Gujarat: 1 case

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 case

Karnataka: 1 case

Maharashtra: 1 case

This is a confirmed list of cases as of Monday, March 30. But according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, there were at least 1,746 attendees at the Nizamuddin religious event. The description of the following clusters is as follows:

Cluster 2: Three infected people who came from Germany are responsible for a cluster in Punjab that has revealed 26 cases

Cluster 3: Family returning to Sangli, Maharashtra, from Saudi Arabia (25 cases)

Cluster 4: Bhilwara hospital staff in Rajasthan (23 cases)

Cluster 5: Italian tourists in Rajasthan (17 cases)

Cluster 6: Indonesian tourists in Telangana (11 cases)

Cluster 7: Returnees to Kerala from Italy (11 cases)

Cluster 8: Family returning to Pune from Dubai (10 cases)

Cluster 9: Mecca returnees in Karnataka (8 cases)

Cluster 10: U.K. tourists in Kerala (7 cases)

Cluster 11: Dilshad Garden in Delhi (9 cases)

Cluster 12: Returnee to Punjab from U.K. (6 cases)

Cluster 13: Returnee to Gujarat from Dubai (6 cases)

Cluster 14: Returnee to Delhi from Italy (8 cases)

Cluster 15: Returnee to Kerala from Dubai (5 cases)

Cluster 16: Returnee to Kerala from Italy (3 cases)

State-wise clusters

Kerala (4 clusters) and Maharashtra (3 clusters), the two States with the most number of cases in India, are linked to many clusters. The chart shows various States and the number of clusters identified in each State.

Which State saw the most clusters?

image/svg+xml Kerala 4 clusters Gujarat 2 Karnataka 2 Chandigarh, J&K, Punjab, T.N., U.P., A.P. and A&N Islands 1 Rajasthan 2 Telangana 2 Maharashtra 3 Delhi 2

Who were a part of the clusters?

Clusters are typically made of relatives of the person who was the source (the person who was primarily infected and spread it to others).Acquaintances, random contacts, co-passengers are also part of a cluster.

Which contacts were the most affected in a cluster?

image/svg+xml Relatives 57 cases Acquaintance 27 cases Random contacts 23 cases Co- passengers 8 cases Friend| 2 cases Neighbour| 2 cases Tour guide| 2 cases Cab driver| 1 case Cook| 1 case Doctor| 2 cases

