Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit ₹1,125 crore to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Wipro family, comprising of Azim Premji Foundation, Wipro Ltd and Wipro Enterprises, has committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Of the Rs 1,125 crore, major chunk Rs 1,000 crore comes from Azim Premji Foundation, Wipro Ltd’s commitment is Rs 100 crore while Wipro Enterprises will contribute Rs 25 crore. These sums would be in addition to the annual CSR activities of Wipro, and the usual philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation, the company said.

As per a company communiqué, these resources will help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society.

Wipro further said, integrated action would be taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in specific geographies, focused on immediate humanitarian aid, and augmentation of healthcare capacity, including containing the COVID-19 outbreak and treating those affected by it.

"These responses will be carefully coordinated with relevant government institutions and will be executed by the Azim Premji Foundation’s 1600-person team, in collaboration with many of its over 350 strong civil society partners, who have a deep presence across the country. These efforts will fully leverage the technology expertise, sourcing systems, infrastructure, and distribution reach of Wipro.’’

"Modern global society had not confronted a crisis of this magnitude and type. The Azim Premji Foundation and Wipro believe that we must all work together to not only deal with this crisis and minimize its human impact, particularly on the disadvantaged, but also learn from these extraordinary times, to develop a more resilient global community, based on justice, equity, humaneness, and ecological sustainability,’’ stated Wipro.