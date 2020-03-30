Coronavirus | L&T contributes ₹150 crore to PM-CARES Funds

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has committed to donate ₹150 crore to PM-CARES Fund and participate in corporate India’s response to COVID-19 through funds, community welfare plans and through leveraging its expertise to offer assistance.

The project management conglomerate has set aside an outlay of over ₹500 crore per month to support about 1.6 lakh contract workers by continuing to pay their wages during the ongoing lockdown and providing them with food and basic amenities at labour camps, while maintaining the COVID-19 prevention and containment protocol.

Commenting on the company’s preparedness to fight this pandemic, A.M. Naik, chairman, L&T said: “L&T has always stood by the nation in its hour of need. We are helping India’s fight against COVID-19 by way of immediate funding, and through a range of welfare initiatives including converting our training schools into Isolation Centers. We are also leveraging our engineering and construction expertise to help the authorities deal with the crisis.”

L&T is considering transforming all company-owned training centers and other select establishments into isolation wards. It is exploring to supply critical healthcare equipment to hospitals engaged in treating COVID-19 patients.

The company has also committed to offer use of its community Health and Medical Centers 24X7 and use ambulances to transport patients to nearest hospitals.

"L&T Smart World & Communication, a business unit of Larsen & Toubro, has installed smart technologies in over 20 major cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Prayagraj, Ahmedabad, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and others. These technologies will help various state governments and local authorities to fight COVID-19 pandemic effectively," said a company statement.