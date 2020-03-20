HUL commits ₹100 crore to fight COVID-19

The country’s largest pure play fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has committed ₹100 crore to the nation in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic while reducing the prices of certain products that are needed to curb the spread of the virus.

As per a release issued on Friday, the company would be reducing the prices of Lifebuoy sanitisers, Lifebuoy Liquid hand wash and Domex floor cleaners by 15% and the products with the reduced prices would be available in the market in the next few weeks.

The company will also be donating two crore pieces of Lifebuoy soaps in the next few months to sections of the society which need them the most, added the release.

The makers of Surf, Rin, Pepsodent and Ponds, among other products, has also decided to partner with medical institutions that are providing testing and care facilities to affected people while providing them free supplies of sanitation and hygiene products such as hand sanitisers, bar soaps and floor cleaners.

HUL will donate ₹10 crore to upgrade the healthcare facilities in testing centres and hospitals, stated the release.

“In crisis like this, companies have a big role to play. We are working closely with the governments and our partners to ensure that we overcome this global health crisis together,” the release quoted chairman and managing director Sanjiv Mehta.

The company has already ramped up the production of Lifebuoy sanitisers, Lifebuoy Handwash liquid and Domex floor cleaners and will be scaling it up even further in the coming weeks.