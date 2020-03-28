National

Tata Sons commits ₹1000 crore to fight coronavirus

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons. File

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons. File

The funding is over and above ₹500 crore announced by Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata

Tata Sons, the principal holding company of Tata Group, has announced an additional ₹1000 crore support towards COVID-19 and plans to manufacture ventilators.

The funding will be over and above ₹500 crore announced by Ratan N. Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts for a set of actions towards tackling the situation.

"The current situation in India and other parts of the world owing to the impact of COVID 19 is very worrisome and requires our very best action. We will work together with the Tata Trusts and our Chairman Emeritus Mr. Tata and would be fully supporting their initiatives, and work in a collaborative manner to bring the full expertise of the group," said N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons.

“In addition to the initiatives articulated by Tata Trusts, we are also bringing in the ventilators necessary and are gearing up to also manufacture the same soon in India,” said Mr. Chandrasekaran.

“The country is facing an unprecedented situation and crisis. All of us would have to do whatever it takes to alleviate and enhance the quality of lives of the communities we serve,” Mr. Chandrasekaran added.

