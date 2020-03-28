Ratan Tata commits ₹500 cr. to battle COVID-19

Ratan Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, has committed ₹500 crore to fight the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

The funds will be used for personal protective equipment for medical personnel on the frontline, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public.

“In this exceptionally difficult period, I believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face,” Mr. Tata said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the Tata Group, has announced ₹1,000 crore towards COVID 19 and plans to manufacture ventilators. The funding will be over and above the ₹500 crore announced by Mr. Ratan Tata.

“The current situation is worrisome and requires our very best action. We will work together with the Tata Trusts and our Chairman Emeritus Mr. Tata and would be fully supporting their initiatives, and work in a collaborative manner to bring the full expertise of the group,” said N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons.