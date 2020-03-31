TVS Motor contributes ₹5 cr. to CM Public Relief Fund to battle COVID-19

TVS Motor Company Ltd. has contributed ₹5 crore towards the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

The contribution was made through Srinivasan Services Trust (SST) – the CSR arm of TVS Motor Company.

In addition, the TVS Motor Company and group companies had already pledged ₹25 crore to the PM’s Relief Fund (PM-CARES) and a further ₹30 crore to combat COVID-19, said the company in a statement.

The company had started making and supplying protective masks, deploying vehicles and disinfectants to municipalities within the State and using factory kitchens to make pre-cooked meals for police personnel, municipal staff and healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, commercial truck manufacturer Ashok Leyland announced that it has been working with the Department of Health and Family Welfare to combat COVID-19. It will start supplying protective gear such as 3 ply face masks, N95 masks, disposable gloves, liquid handwash, sanitisers and body suits to health services personnel.

Besides, it will provide disinfectants, protective chemical guard suits and chemical protection goggles for sanitation staff besides deploying ten vehicles with drivers for emergency logistics operation for use by the health department.