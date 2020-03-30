RIL commits ₹500 crore to PM CARES fund

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) announced a donation of ₹500 crore towards PM-CARES Fund in response to the call given by the Prime Minister to support the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 onslaught.

In addition, the company has also contributed ₹5 crore each to the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat to support their fight against the virus.

Mukesh Ambani, CMD, RIL, said, “We are confident that India will conquer the coronavirus crisis sooner rather than later. The entire RIL team is with the nation in this hour of crisis and will do everything to win this battle against COVID-19.”

“RIL also continues its 24x7, multi-pronged, on-the-ground effort to do its bit to ensure the nation remains prepared, fed, supplied, safe, connected and motivated to fight and win against the unprecedented challenges brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the company in a statement.

Nita Ambani, founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, “As the nation comes together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, all of us at Reliance Foundation stand in solidarity with our countrymen and women, especially those on the frontlines to whom we pledge our full support. Our doctors and staff have helped set up India’s first COVID-19 hospital and are committed to supporting the government in exhaustive screening, testing, prevention, and treatment of COVID-19.”

RIL remains committed to supporting India’s response to the COVID-19 challenge and will continue to build up its support till the challenge is overcome.

“The need of the hour is also for us to support our marginalised and daily wage communities. Through our meal distribution programme, we aim to feed lakhs of people daily across the country,” added Ms.Ambani.