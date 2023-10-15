How Hamas attack reminds of Yom Kippur war? | From The Hindu Archives

The surprise attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7th has led many to draw parallels to an attack that happened 50 years ago - the Yom Kippur war
On October 6th, 1973, Egypt and Syria launched a coordinated attack on Israel on Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.
What was the Yom Kippur war and why is the current attack being compared to it?
Script and production: Gayatri Menon
Research: Gayatri Menon and Murali N. Krishnaswamy
Archive photo courtesy: Dinesh Krishnan , Srinath M and The Hindu Library
