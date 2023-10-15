HamberMenu
How Hamas attack reminds of Yom Kippur war? | From The Hindu Archives

A video on the Yom Kippur war that happened 50 years ago

October 15, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The surprise attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7th has led many to draw parallels to an attack that happened 50 years ago - the Yom Kippur war

On October 6th, 1973, Egypt and Syria launched a coordinated attack on Israel on Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

What was the Yom Kippur war and why is the current attack being compared to it?

Script and production: Gayatri Menon

Research: Gayatri Menon and Murali N. Krishnaswamy

Archive photo courtesy: Dinesh Krishnan , Srinath M and The Hindu Library

