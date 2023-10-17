HamberMenu
At least 200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex: Palestinian health ministry

‘Two hundred to 300 displaced people killed in occupation (Israeli) strikes on the yard’ of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza, the ministry said

October 17, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories

AFP
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee camp in Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023.

A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee camp in Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Israeli air strikes on a Gaza hospital compound on October 17 killed at least 200 people, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory said.

“Two hundred to 300 displaced people killed in occupation (Israeli) strikes on the yard” of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza, the ministry said.

Follow Israel-Hamas war, day 11 LIVE updates here

“Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble,” it added.

The media office of Hamas described the attack as a “war crime”.

“The hospital was housing hundreds of sick and wounded, and people forcibly displaced from their homes” because of other strikes, a statement said.

An Israeli military spokesman would not immediately confirm its forces bombed the hospital.

Israel-Gaza war: Thousand dead, thousands displaced | Data

“We will look into it ... the strike happened just a short while ago,“ Daniel Hagari said in a televised press briefing.

Around 3,000 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes across the Gaza Strip since the war erupted on October 7.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, the majority gunned down by Hamas militants who crossed from Gaza and attacked border communities.

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine / unrest, conflicts and war / war

