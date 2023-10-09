HamberMenu
Package - in 28 stories
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza, on October 7, 2023.
Premium

Why did Hamas launch a surprise attack on Israel? | Analysis

Stanly Johny

Palestine | The land lost between the river and the sea

Stanly Johny
Premium

Hamas | Islamists, militants and nationalists — all in one

Stanly Johny
A general view of the Jewish settlement of West Bank in Efrat.
Premium

Explained | On the legality of Israel’s occupation

Diksha Munjal
Siliver dome of Al-Aqsa Mosque, built on top of the Temple Mount, known as Haram esh Sharif in Islam and the wall of old city of Jerusalem, Israel.
Premium

Al-Aqsa | The farthest mosque  

Stanly Johny
Premium

Mohammed Deif | The shadow commander

Stanly Johny

Spiralling violence: On the West Bank

On the boil: on West Bank violence

Muslim worshippers wrapped in the Palestinian flag pray during the holy Islamic month of Ramzan in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Premium

Explained | Why is the Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound a flashpoint for the Israel-Palestine conflict?

Diksha Munjal
Palestinian children play amid the ruins of a building destroyed during recent Israeli bombing in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 26, 2021.
Premium

The proportionality principle

Gaza City: Heavy construction equipment is used to sift through rubble to uncover valuables before it is transported away from the scene of a building destroyed in an airstrike prior to a cease-fire that halted an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Gaza City. AP/PTI(AP05_27_2021_000120B)
Premium

Is the two-state solution still alive?

Premium

One-state solution, the way forward in Palestine

Ilan Pappe
Israeli soldiers patrol Zikim Beach bear the border with the Gaza Strip after Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire, on May 21, 2021.

Explained | Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Stanly Johny

Balancing act: On India’s stand in Israel-Palestine conflict

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti.

Analysis | At UN, India supports Palestine, but without specifics

Stanly Johny

Cease the fire: On indiscriminate bombing of civilians in Gaza

One state push for Israel and Palestine?

Ilan Pappe

A grim future in Israel

Sukumar Muralidharan

Playing politics over the Golan Heights

Arun K. Singh
“The nationality law should remind Indian politicians who their new bedfellows are.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the Knesset Plenary Hall session ahead of the vote on the national law.

Israel’s new law is a form of apartheid

Ilan Pappe

The lived realities of Palestine

Sudipta Datta

A hand from Hamas — on Palestinian reconciliation

In this June 1967 image Israeli statesmen David Ben-Gurion (1886 - 1973) and Yitzhak Rabin (1922 - 1995) lead a group of soldiers past the 'Dome of the Rock' on the Temple Mount, on a victory tour following the Six Day War, Old Jerusalem, Israel.

Six days of war, 50 years of occupation

Stanly Johny

Peace in Palestine?

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Getty Images

Crimes of apartheid

Vijay Prashad

Two-state solution is dead

Stanly Johny
Unequal relationship: “There is no level playing field between Israel and Palestine.” A Palestinian refugee holds a key symbolising the loss of his home, ahead of the 68th anniversary of the 1948 Palestinian exodus, in Qalandia refugee camp near Ramallah.

Breaking the Israel-Palestine logjam

Stanly Johny
'According to a survey conducted in Gaza and the West Bank in December by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, 66 per cent of Palestinians believe an armed intifada would serve their national interests better than negotiations.'

Palestine’s deepening occupation

Stanly Johny
SHOW MORE 28 STORIES

The Israel-Palestine conflict

A collection of articles from The Hindu explaining the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, and providing context on key players

October 09, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

An aerial view shows the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque, on the Al-Aqsa compound. File.

An aerial view shows the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque, on the Al-Aqsa compound. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israel / Palestine

