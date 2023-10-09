HamberMenu
This story is part of
The Israel-Palestine conflict
An aerial view shows the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque, on the Al-Aqsa compound. File.
Go to Package home
Oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Israeli flag in this illustration taken, October 8, 2023.

Gaza strife raises fresh worries for inflation, fiscal math and rupee

Vikas Dhoot
You're reading this story
Police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on October 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel.

What did Hamas achieve from the attack on Israel?

Stanly Johny
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza, on October 7, 2023.

Why did Hamas launch a surprise attack on Israel? | Analysis

Stanly Johny

Palestine | The land lost between the river and the sea

Stanly Johny

Hamas | Islamists, militants and nationalists — all in one

Stanly Johny
A general view of the Jewish settlement of West Bank in Efrat.

Explained | On the legality of Israel’s occupation

Diksha Munjal
Siliver dome of Al-Aqsa Mosque, built on top of the Temple Mount, known as Haram esh Sharif in Islam and the wall of old city of Jerusalem, Israel.

Al-Aqsa | The farthest mosque  

Stanly Johny

Mohammed Deif | The shadow commander

Stanly Johny

Spiralling violence: On the West Bank

On the boil: on West Bank violence

Muslim worshippers wrapped in the Palestinian flag pray during the holy Islamic month of Ramzan in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Explained | Why is the Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound a flashpoint for the Israel-Palestine conflict?

Diksha Munjal
Palestinian children play amid the ruins of a building destroyed during recent Israeli bombing in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 26, 2021.

The proportionality principle

Gaza City: Heavy construction equipment is used to sift through rubble to uncover valuables before it is transported away from the scene of a building destroyed in an airstrike prior to a cease-fire that halted an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Gaza City. AP/PTI(AP05_27_2021_000120B)

Is the two-state solution still alive?

One-state solution, the way forward in Palestine

Ilan Pappe
Israeli soldiers patrol Zikim Beach bear the border with the Gaza Strip after Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire, on May 21, 2021.

Explained | Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Stanly Johny

Balancing act: On India’s stand in Israel-Palestine conflict

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti.

Analysis | At UN, India supports Palestine, but without specifics

Stanly Johny

Cease the fire: On indiscriminate bombing of civilians in Gaza

One state push for Israel and Palestine?

Ilan Pappe

A grim future in Israel

Sukumar Muralidharan

Playing politics over the Golan Heights

Arun K. Singh
“The nationality law should remind Indian politicians who their new bedfellows are.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the Knesset Plenary Hall session ahead of the vote on the national law.

Israel’s new law is a form of apartheid

Ilan Pappe

The lived realities of Palestine

Sudipta Datta

A hand from Hamas — on Palestinian reconciliation

In this June 1967 image Israeli statesmen David Ben-Gurion (1886 - 1973) and Yitzhak Rabin (1922 - 1995) lead a group of soldiers past the 'Dome of the Rock' on the Temple Mount, on a victory tour following the Six Day War, Old Jerusalem, Israel.

Six days of war, 50 years of occupation

Stanly Johny

Peace in Palestine?

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Getty Images

Crimes of apartheid

Vijay Prashad

Two-state solution is dead

Stanly Johny
Unequal relationship: “There is no level playing field between Israel and Palestine.” A Palestinian refugee holds a key symbolising the loss of his home, ahead of the 68th anniversary of the 1948 Palestinian exodus, in Qalandia refugee camp near Ramallah.

Breaking the Israel-Palestine logjam

'According to a survey conducted in Gaza and the West Bank in December by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, 66 per cent of Palestinians believe an armed intifada would serve their national interests better than negotiations.'

Palestine’s deepening occupation

Gaza strife raises fresh worries for inflation, fiscal math and rupee

Oil prices surged over 3% on Monday even as stocks tanked amid a risk-off stance from investors

October 09, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - New Delhi

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot
Oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Israeli flag in this illustration taken, October 8, 2023.

Oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Israeli flag in this illustration taken, October 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A protracted Israel-Hamas conflict could spur oil prices beyond India’s comfort zone and even if the government holds retail fuel prices ahead of critical elections, wholesale prices may spike and a higher import bill could pressure the rupee, according to experts.

Brent crude oil prices rose over 3% on Monday, crossing $87 a barrel even as equity markets around the world, including India, came under pressure as investors turned risk-averse and rushed to safe haven assets like gold.

Fears of a wider conflict between Israel and Hamas not only pulled down the NSE Nifty 0.72% or 141.2 points to 19,512.4, but also dragged trading volumes on the NSE to “the lowest in many weeks”, said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

Broad market indices fell more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio fell sharply to 0.28:1, he added, stressing that the conflict is the latest negative trigger for markets that are already fretting about macroeconomic uncertainties in Europe and China, hawkish central banks and rising oil prices.

Beyond the short-term effect on markets, Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis said that if the war persists for even a fortnight or more, the oil dynamics will change. Crude oil prices going beyond $90 a barrel would pose trouble for the world economy as well as India.

“Iran joining the fray can affect the sea routes and push up transport and insurance costs. Higher crude prices will distort our balance of trade and current account deficit, thus putting pressure on the rupee,” Mr. Sabnavis noted.

For the government, there could be fiscal implications. With elections looming in several States and for the Lok Sabha in 2024, raising fuel prices may be an unlikely option, but higher costs will have to be absorbed either by oil marketing firms or the exchequer.

“Retail inflation can still be controlled by the government if it chooses to keep fuel prices unchanged. But wholesale price inflation will increase for sure. Some airlines have already increased fares after ATF price hikes, which is also inflationary,” the economist said.

Export earnings could also be hit as Israel buys around $5.5-6 billion of refined petroleum products a year from India.

