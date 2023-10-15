HamberMenu
New Zealand players meet school students in Chennai under UNICEF initiative

Around 58 students interacted with the Kiwi players who are getting sports training from Greater Chennai Corporation and Smart City Project Limited

October 15, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Chennai

ANI
New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell with children during the ICC UNICEF Cricket 4 Good clinic program at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 15, 2023.

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell with children during the ICC UNICEF Cricket 4 Good clinic program at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

New Zealand Players met the school student at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium under the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) initiative on Sunday.

Around 58 students interacted with the Kiwi players who are getting sports training from Greater Chennai Corporation and Smart City Project Limited.

New Zealand star players like Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Mark Chapman were seen training the students on how to bowl, bat and field.

Following the event, Chapman said that the initiative was awesome and it gave the players an excuse to get out of the hotel and do something other than train, and play.

The Kiwi batsman added that hope they can inspire the next generation of players.

“It has been awesome. It gives us an excuse to get out of the hotel and do something other than train, and play. It is really nice to give back to some kids. We hope we can inspire the next generation of players,” Chapman said to the media.

In New Zealand’s previous match at the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, the Kiwis have beaten Bangladesh by 8 wickets.

In the first inning, Bangladesh gave a target of 246 runs after Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan scored 66 and 40 runs respectively.

On the other hand, Lockie Ferguson led the Kiwi bowling attack and picked up three wickets in his 10-over spell.

Trent Boult and Matt Henry also scalped two wickets in the game.

In the second inning, Dary Mitchell scored 89 runs from 67 balls to help his side clinch their second win of the tournament.

The Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson also played a stellar knock of 78 runs after coming back from injury.

However, he had to retire in the middle of the second inning after he fractured his left thumb while batting.

In their upcoming match, New Zealand will square off against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Chennai.

