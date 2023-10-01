Cricket World Cup preview | Williamson, spinners the key as Kiwis look to bury the ghosts of 2019

October 01, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST

In the 2015 final against Australia, the team got blown out of the water in the first hour. Four years later, against England, a bizarre boundary countback rule cost the team the title after the match and the subsequent SuperOver ended in a tie.

Come October 5, New Zealand will look to put the ghosts of the previous two final defeats behind when it kick-starts the 2023 World Cup against the defending champion.

But unlike the previous two editions - held in Australia & New Zealand (2015) and England (2019) - where the conditions played to their strengths, the pitches in India will pose a sterner test for the Black Caps. This year, the team lost a one-day series in India and Pakistan 0-3 and 1-4, respectively - indicating its struggle in sub-continental conditions.

A lot will depend on how fit skipper Kane Williamson will be after recovering from the ACL injury he picked up in the IPL earlier this year. While the batting line-up of Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway and Tom Latham looks capable, they are also inexperienced in these conditions.

Only Conway has had a strong run in the IPL, where he was impressive for Chennai Super Kings this year. The challenge will be for him to sustain it over 50 overs and against better and deeper bowling attacks.

Matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Chennai could prove tricky for the two-time runner-up against the solid spin attack of the South Asian teams.

On the bowling front, Trent Boult leads a strong pace attack alongside Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Tim Southee, even though the latter is also racing against time to get fit after he suffered a broken thumb during the tour earlier this month. But a vital cog in the attack will be left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner and his spell through the middle overs. If he comes good with his tight and accurate bowling, it could allow someone like leg-spinner Ish Sodhi to be more attacking from the other end.

Ace in the pack Kane Williamson: Apart from his leadership, the 34-year-old is easily the team’s best batter, especially in sub-continent conditions, thanks to years of IPL experience. In the first warm-up game against Pakistan, he made a fine half-century but did not field and will skip the opener as he builds up his match fitness. If he misses any more games, it could have a significant impact.

Nice guys, overachievers and punching above their weight is how the cricketing world likes to describe New Zealand. But it also does a disservice to many highly skilled players who have helped the team be consistent across formats over the last decade. If Williamson’s men can finally get their hands on the coveted trophy, it will be a fitting jewel in the careers of some of the most successful players the tiny island nation has produced.

The squad: Kane Williamson (Capt.), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Will Young.