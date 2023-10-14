Cricket World Cup 2023 | Thumb fracture rules Kane Williamson out of another few matches

October 14, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Chennai

A star name is necessary for non-India matches to pull the crowd during the ongoing World Cup. If it is one among the so-called contemporary ‘Fab Four’ of batters, then it sure helps fill up at least half the stadium.

One could see that on Friday when the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium’s 14,000-strong crowd threw its support behind only one person — Kane Williamson. It was his No. 22 jersey that was widely seen from among the crowd that got the money’s worth. The 33-year-old played his role as the team’s crisis man to perfection yet again with a superb 78 to help New Zealand chase down 246 against Bangladesh on Friday.

It was as if he picked off from his last international game seven months ago (215 vs Sri Lanka in a Test match) and not someone who had to undergo knee surgery in the intervening period.

The batting touch was evident even in the two warm-up games where he scored fine half-centuries. But against Bangladesh, it was the real deal as he walked in at 12 for one with the two left-arm seamers, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman, asking some tough questions.

After getting his eye in, Williamson found boundaries at the right times to set his team on the path of victory. It marked a remarkable comeback for Williamson, who was not even sure if he would play the tournament after his surgery in April.

Unfortunately, just as he was nearing another international century, he copped a blow on his left hand from a throw and retired hurt.

On Saturday, an X-ray confirmed an undisplaced fracture on his left thumb, forcing him out of action for another few matches. However, he will be with the squad, hoping to return for the back end of the tournament with Tom Blundell flying out to India as a cover.

For a country with about 5.2 million population, New Zealand might have more fans outside its borders and is most non-New Zealanders’ second favourite team. And Williamson’s demeanour has a role to play in it. The remarkable grace with which he led his team after a heartbreaking defeat in the 2019 final against England on the boundaries countback rule showed his class off the pitch as well. For the fans’ sake, one would hope the Kiwi skipper recovers soon to participate in cricket’s crown jewel event and continue from where he left off in Chennai.