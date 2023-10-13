HamberMenu
Cricket World Cup: New Zealand opts to bowl against Bangladesh as Williamson returns

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson came in for Will Young while Mahmudullah replaced Mahedi Hasan for Bangladesh

October 13, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson takes part in a practice session ahead of their match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai

New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson takes part in a practice session ahead of their match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai | Photo Credit: ANI

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in their third World Cup match in Chennai on October 13.

Kane Williamson is back to lead the Kiwis after missing the opening two matches to regain match fitness following his recovery from a knee injury that he suffered during IPL 2023. He happens to be the only change for New Zealand, replacing Will Young.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh also made a change, bringing in Mahmudullah for Mahedi Hasan.

New Zealand won both their matches to sit in the second position in the points table, while Bangladesh won one and lost one in their opening two games of the ODI showpiece.

Teams

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

