GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

India’s T20 World Cup squad announced; Pandya to be Rohit’s deputy, K.L. Rahul dropped

Rishabh Pant returns to India fold for T20 World Cup after recovering from life-threatening car accident in 2022.

April 30, 2024 04:06 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of India captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

File picture of India captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya | Photo Credit: AP

The BCCI has announced the provisional Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the U.S.A. and West Indies. Star batsman K.L. Rahul has been dropped, while Hardik Pandya has been named vice-captain to skipper Rohit Sharma.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were also included. Star batter Shubman Gill and the big-hitting Rinku Singh found themselves relegated to the reserves group. Rishabh Pant makes a return to the national team after recovering from a car accident in 2022.

England squad for ICC Twenty20 | Jos Buttler leads as Jofra Archer returns after 14 months due to injury layoff

The BCCI announced the Rohit Sharma-led squad after a meeting between secretary Jay Shah and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ | ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2024: full schedule, dates and venues

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was retained as vice-captain despite his poor recent form after taking over Mumbai Indians leadership in the ongoing IPL.

Samson, who has had a good IPL both as a batter and captain for Rajasthan Royals, was included as the second wicketkeeper-batter behind Rishabh Pant, pipping the likes of K.L. Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

Hard-hitting batter Shivam Dube also made the cut on the back of a strong IPL showing.

South Africa Twenty20 World Cup | Anrich Nortje returns; two uncapped players included in the squad

Leg-spinner Chahal, who last played for India in August 2023, is the second wrist spinner in the team alongside Kuldeep Yadav.

However, Gill, who is enjoying a good run in the IPL as Gujarat Titans captain, found himself among the standbys along with Kolkata Knight Riders’ big-hitter Rinku Singh.

The selectors decided to show faith in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a slow start in the IPL but regained his touch recently for Rajasthan Royals.

The T20 World cup begins on June 2 in the USA and the Caribbean. India will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York.

Full squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

cricket / Twenty20 World Cup / Twenty20

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.