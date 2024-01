ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2024: full schedule, dates and venues

January 05, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST

The riveting cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan will reach planet’s biggest show city New York on June 9 when the arch-rivals go against each other there in a Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The schedule for the showpiece was revealed on January 5, and India are clubbed with Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA in Group A for the league stage games.

India will open their World Cup campaign with a match against Ireland on June 5 in New York.

After facing Pakistan, India will stay back in New York to take on the co-host nation on June 12, and then will travel to Florida to play against Canada in their final group assignment on June 15.

Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA.

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman.

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea.

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal.

Schedule

June 1, 2024 - Saturday — USA vs Canada — Dallas

June 2, 2024 - Sunday — West Indies vs Papua New Guinea — Guyana

June 2, 2024 - Sunday — Namibia vs Oman — Barbados

June 3, 2024 - Monday — Sri Lanka vs South Africa — New York

June 3, 2024 - Monday — Afghanistan vs Uganda — Guyana

June 4, 2024 - Tuesday — England vs Scotland — Barbados

June 4, 2024 - Tuesday — Netherlands vs Nepal — Dallas

June 5, 2024 - Wednesday — India vs Ireland — New York

June 5, 2024 - Wednesday — Papua New Guinea vs Uganda — Guyana

June 5, 2024 - Wednesday — Australia vs Oman — Barbados

June 6, 2024 - Thursday — USA vs Pakistan — Dallas

June 6, 2024 - Thursday — Namibia vs Scotland — Barbados

June 7, 2024 - Friday — Canada vs Ireland — New York

June 7, 2024 - Friday — New Zealand vs Afghanistan — Guyana

June 7, 2024 - Friday — Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh — Dallas

June 8, 2024 - Saturday — Netherlands vs South Africa — New York

June 8, 2024 - Saturday — Australia vs England — Barbados

June 8, 2024 - Saturday — West Indies vs Uganda — Guyana

June 9, 2024 - Sunday — India vs Pakistan — New York

June 9, 2024 - Sunday — Oman vs Scotland — Antigua and Barbuda

June 10, 2024 - Monday — South Africa vs Bangladesh — New York

June 11, 2024 - Tuesday — Pakistan vs Canada — New York

June 11, 2024 - Tuesday — Sri Lanka vs Nepal — Lauderhill

June 11, 2024 - Tuesday — Australia vs Namibia — Antigua and Barbuda

June 12, 2024 - Wednesday — USA vs India — New York

June 12, 2024 - Wednesday — West Indies vs New Zealand — Trinidad and Tobago

June 13, 2024 - Thursday — England vs Oman — Antigua and Barbuda

June 13, 2024 - Thursday — Bangladesh vs Netherlands — Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 13, 2024 - Thursday — Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea — Trinidad and Tobago

June 14, 2024 - Friday — USA vs Ireland — Lauderhill

June 14, 2024 - Friday — South Africa vs Nepal — Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 14, 2024 - Friday — New Zealand vs Uganda — Trinidad and Tobago

June 15, 2024 - Saturday — India vs Canada — Lauderhill

June 15, 2024 - Saturday — Namibia vs England — Antigua and Barbuda

June 15, 2024 - Saturday — Australia vs Scotland — Saint Lucia

June 16, 2024 - Sunday — Pakistan vs Ireland — Lauderhill

June 16, 2024 - Sunday — Bangladesh vs Nepal — Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 16, 2024 - Sunday — Sri Lanka vs Netherlands — Saint Lucia

June 17, 2024 - Monday — New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea — Trinidad and Tobago

June 17, 2024 - Monday — West Indies vs Afghanistan — Saint Lucia

June 19, 2024 - Wednesday — A2 vs D1 Group 2 Antigua and Barbuda

June 19, 2024 - Wednesday — B1 vs C2 Group 2 Saint Lucia

June 20, 2024 - Thursday — C1 vs A1 Group 1 Barbados

June 20, 2024 - Thursday — B2 vs D2 Group 1 Antigua and Barbuda

June 21, 2024 - Friday — B1 vs D1 Group 2 Saint Lucia

June 21, 2024 - Friday — A2 vs C2 Group 2 Barbados

June 22, 2024 — Saturday — A1 vs D2 Group 1 Antigua and Barbuda

June 22, 2024 - Saturday — C1 vs B2 Group 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 23, 2024 - Sunday — A2 vs B1 Group 2 Barbados

June 23, 2024 - Sunday — C2 vs D1 Group 2 Antigua and Barbuda

June 24, 2024 - Monday — B2 vs A1 Group 1 Saint Lucia

June 24, 2024 - Monday — C1 vs D1 Group 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 26, 2024 - Wednesday — TBD Semifinal 1 Guyana

June 27, 2024 - Thursday — TBD Semifinal 2 Trinidad and Tobago

June 29, 2024 - Saturday — TBD Final Barbados