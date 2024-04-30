South Africa Twenty20 World Cup | Anrich Nortje returns; two uncapped players included in the squad

April 30, 2024 02:51 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - Johannesburg

Pacer Anrich Nortje will return to international action after a nine-month injury layoff while the uncapped duo of Ryan Rickelton and Ottniel Baartman was included in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad on April 30.

Aiden Markram will lead the side in what will be his first World Cup assignment since being named T20I captain.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rickelton and pacer Baartman have been rewarded for their stellar run in this year's SA20.

Rickelton finished as the leading run-scorer in the second edition of SA20 with 530 runs at an average of 58.88 for MI Cape Town, while Baartman took 18 wickets in eight matches for defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and is currently with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.

The team will also benefit from the expertise of batters Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and the promising Tristan Stubbs, who is in sensational form.

Leading the pace attack will be Kagiso Rabada and Nortje, who has been out of Proteas action since September 2023 after suffering a back injury. He is currently playing for DC in the IPL.

The duo will be supported by Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee at the marquee event to be held in the Americas from June.

Other notable selections include three front-line spinners in CSA T20 Challenge, winning captain Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pace pair Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi have been named as the travelling reserves.

"Selecting this group was extremely tough considering the amount of T20 cricket that has been played recently and the form that has been on show. I want to congratulate the two uncapped players, Ryan and Ottniel, on their selection," white-ball coach Rob Walter said.

"We have seen some incredible performances from our players in 2024 and that made my job very tough indeed," he added.

Several IPL stars to miss T20 series in WI ahead of WC

Walter has also named a provisional squad for the preceding three-match T20I series against West Indies. This group will change and have players added to it when the management is aware of IPL players' availability.

The provisional squad will assemble for a week-long camp from May 13 to 17 at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria, with the final squad set to be announced prior to their departure on May 1.

"Our preparations for the tournament will start with a three-match T20I series against West Indies. For this tour, we will unfortunately be without most of the players who are currently involved in the IPL," Walter added.

"But it does provide an opportunity for others, especially those who excelled in the CSA T20 Challenge. A captain for the group will be finalised closer to the time."

South Africa T20 World Cup squad:

Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.