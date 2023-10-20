Hardik Pandya set to miss New Zealand game

October 20, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - Pune

Hardik Pandya is set to miss the battle for the top spot in the World Cup league stage on Sunday after injuring his left foot during India’s facile win against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday. The allrounder is set to leave for the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for treating his injury.

The Hindu understands that Hardik Pandya did not leave for Dharamshala on Friday as the rest of the India squad boarded a chartered flight from Pune. While the Indian team management or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to issue an official update after the scan results, it is understood that Hardik’s scan has revealed a minor muscle tear.

The team’s medical staff after consulting experts feels a cortisone shot may help Hardik recover in time for the next weekend’s game against England, in Lucknow on October 29.

A cortisone shot helps an athlete relieve of pain and subside swelling much quicker, thereby hastening recovery. The weeklong gap after the clash against New Zealand may give Hardik enough time to recover in time and reduce the impact of his absence for the team.

A muscle sprain can only be healed with rest, icing, strapping the portion and keeping it elevated. Hardik suffered the injury off the third ball he bowled, while attempting to stop Litton Das’ straight drive off his own bowling. After being unable to stop the ball by stretching his right leg, he seemed to have fallen awkwardly on his left foot, thereby hurting it more than the right ankle.

Hardik’s unavailability for the key clash against New Zealand will mean India will have to make reshuffle its preferred combination of going in with six bowling options and eight batters.