HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India vs Bangladesh | Hardik Pandya leaves field after twisting ankle

Pandya suffered the injury during the third delivery of the ninth over when he attempted to stop a straight drive from Bangladesh opener Litton Das with his right foot in his follow-through

October 19, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - Pune

PTI
Hardik Pandya being given medical treatment after injuring his left ankle while bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2023 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 19, 2023.

Hardik Pandya being given medical treatment after injuring his left ankle while bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2023 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

In a major injury scare for India, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya hobbled off the field after twisting his ankle while bowling his first over in a World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday (October 19).

India vs Bangladesh | Follow live updates

Pandya suffered the injury during the third delivery of the ninth over when he attempted to stop a straight drive from Bangladesh opener Litton Das with his right foot in his follow-through.

He twisted his ankle as the ball passed under his leg and he stumbled to the ground.

On air, former England captain Nasser Hussain confirmed that Pandya will not be taking the field for the remainder of Bangladesh innings.

A little later, BCCI in it medical update, said: "Hardik Pandya's injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans".

Pandya felt discomfort from the moment he stood up before getting his right ankle strapped, resulting in in a long delay. He hobbled towards his bowling mark before realising that he could not carry on and walked off the field.

Suryakumar Yadav came in as the substitute fielder.

Virat Kohli bowls in an ODI for the first time since 2017

Virat Kohli bowls during India’s match against Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2023 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 19, 2023.

Virat Kohli bowls during India’s match against Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2023 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Much to the cheer of the crowd, Virat Kohli rolled his arm over to complete the over. This was the first time after six years (2017) when Kohli rolled his arm in an ODI.

The Indian team management will be anxiously waiting for the result of Pandya's scans as he lends a critical balance to the team composition.

He has been used as the first change option ahead of Shardul Thakur. With India's top order firing, Pandya has not had much to do at number six but his batting skills are as important as his seam bowling.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup / One-day cricket / cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.