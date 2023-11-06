HamberMenu
BAN vs SL | Bangladesh opt to field, AQI near venue close to 400

Tanzim Hasan replaced Mustafizur Rahman in the Bangladesh playing XI as the left-arm seamer is not fit.

November 06, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Bangladesh players celebrate a wicket during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on November 6, 2023

Bangladesh players celebrate a wicket during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on November 6, 2023 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bangladesh on Monday won the toss and opted to bowl first in their World Cup match against Sri lanka which is being played amid severe pollution levels in the city.

The notorious air pollution had put the match in jeopardy, fording the ICC to seek advice from renowned pulmonologist Randeep Guleria to ensure that the game takes place as scheduled.

The AQI (Air Quality Index) near the venue is close to 400.

Tanzim Hasan replaced Mustafizur Rahman in the Bangladesh playing XI as the left-arm seamer is not fit.

In the the Sri Lankan XI, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Perera came in for Chamika Karunaratne and Dushan Hemantha.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

