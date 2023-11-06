HamberMenu
SLC administration sacked in aftermath of Sri Lanka's heavy defeat to India

The action followed a public outcry and calls by Ranasinghe to Shammi Silva-led SLC to resign after Sri Lanka's 302-run to India in Mumbai on November 2

November 06, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - Colombo

PTI
Indian players exchange greetings with Sri Lankan players after their victory in the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2, 2023.

Indian players exchange greetings with Sri Lankan players after their victory in the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sri Lanka cricket board was on Monday (November 11) sacked by the government in the aftermath of the national team's heavy defeat to hosts India in the ongoing World Cup.

The action followed a public outcry and calls by Ranasinghe to Shammi Silva-led SLC to resign after Sri Lanka's 302-run to India in Mumbai on November 2.

Since the defeat, several demonstrations were organised opposite the SLC premises, demanding the resignation of the Silva administration.

The riot police was placed to protect the building.

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe appointed an interim seven-member committee headed by former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

A release from the Ministry of Sports said the committee has been appointed by Ranasinghe under the powers of Sports Law No. 25 of 1973.

The committee also has three retired judges, two of them female, and former SLC chair Upali Dharmadasa.

This marked the return of Ranatunga, who also headed a similar interim committee in 2008, at the helm of affairs of Sri Lankan cricket.

Ranatunga, who headed the National Sports Council appointed by Ranasinghe, has been questioning the Silva administration.

Silva was elected as SLC chief in May for his third successive term which was to run until 2025.

