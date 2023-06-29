Google stops work on augmented reality glasses: Report

June 29, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

Google has stopped work on its augmented reality (AR) glasses under Project Iris, reported the Insider outlet, citing three sources close to the matter.

The tech giant is reportedly focusing on building software, such as the ‘micro XR’ platform, which caters to headsets.

Google’s head of VR/AR, Clay Bavor, is no longer with the company, the outlet said. Project Iris also saw layoffs and changing approaches when it was still active, as per the report.

Google is yet to confirm or deny whether Project Iris has been shelved.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

While Facebook-parent Meta has been a major player in the consumer sector of the still nascent headset technology, rivals include Apple and Microsoft. During Apple’s WWDC in June, the iPhone maker revealed its Vision Pro AR/VR headset. Meta, meanwhile, said its Meta Quest 3 headset was coming in the fall and lowered the price of the Quest 2.

In recent months, Google has joined other Big Tech companies in riding the generative AI wave. During its I/O developer conference in May, the company’s executives revealed that it was upgrading the AI-powered Bard chatbot and was training a model known as Gemini.