Samsung’s updated Ballie robot gets a projector feature

The updated version of Ballie showcased its ability to project images onto the floor, wall, or ceiling as it accompanies you throughout your home.

January 18, 2024 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung's Ballie robot made a triumphant return at CES 2024.

Samsung’s Ballie robot made a triumphant return at CES 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Samsung’s Ballie robot made a triumphant return at CES 2024, sporting a new and exciting feature – a projector. The updated version of Ballie showcased its ability to project images onto the floor, wall, or ceiling as it accompanies you throughout your home.

In the promotional video, Ballie displayed various projection tricks, including entertaining a dog with a bird video, facilitating a video call on a wall, and even assisting with a fitness routine.

Samsung highlighted that Ballie can intelligently adjust projections based on its distance from the wall and lighting conditions. Described as the “world’s first projector” to detect people’s posture and facial angle, Ballie ensures an optimal viewing experience.

Beyond its projection prowess, Ballie showcased its smart home assistant capabilities in the video. From controlling lights to dispensing dog food and sending text messages, the robot seems poised to seamlessly integrate into daily life. The video concluded with Ballie creating a cosmic scene on the ceiling above a bed, adding a touch of magic to the demonstration.



For the unversed, Ballie first debuted at CES 2020 as a robot that could follow users around, recognize faces and communicate with other smart devices.

While the video was entertaining, Samsung did not provide concrete details about the potential release date or pricing of Ballie. Nevertheless, the return of this charming robot has sparked excitement, with hopes that Samsung will soon bring Ballie from the screen to our living rooms.

