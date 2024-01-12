CES 2024 | Google’s Quick Share, Hyundai’s Air Taxi, and other highlights from Day 2

January 12, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

The second day of CES 2024 unfolded on Tuesday with a slew of new announcements from companies including Google, Amazon, Honda and more. The show floor at CES 2024 opened its gates on Tuesday for Day 2.

Google Takes center stage

Google dominated the scene with one of the largest booths, unveiling updates in line with its ongoing theme of “Better Together.” The tech giant announced collaborations with Samsung, integrating its Nearby Share feature into Quick Share.

This move aims to streamline inter-device communication for Android users, offering a cohesive alternative to Apple’s AirDrop. Additionally, Google introduced the ability to Chromecast TikTok videos and expanded app support to select Ford, Nissan, and Lincoln vehicles, enhancing the integration of technology into everyday life.

Honda’s Electric vision

Honda showcased futuristic electric vehicle (EV) concepts, unveiling the Saloon, a sleek sedan, and the Space Hub, a boxier minivan with innovative seating arrangements. While the Saloon is set to hit North American markets in 2026, details about the Space Hub’s future remain undisclosed.

Hyundai’s Air Taxi soars

Hyundai presented an updated version of its S-A2 Air Taxi, an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle designed for short urban trips. With a cruising speed of 120mph and a range of 25 to 40 miles, Hyundai envisions the S-A2 as a convenient and efficient transportation solution.

Smart Home innovations

Beyond Google, the smart home arena saw contributions from Amazon, embracing the Matter standard for Casting. New face-scanning and palm-reading door locks, Nanoleaf’s smart outdoor lights, and Weber’s Searwood smart grill added flair to the smart home landscape.

AI-Powered cases

Notable mobile highlights included the Clicks iPhone keyboard case and the Rabbit R1, an adorable AI-powered assistant with a 2.88-inch touchscreen, analog scroll wheel, and a 360-degree camera. The Rabbit R1, co-designed by Teenage Engineering, promises an interactive experience akin to a walkie-talkie.

Accessibility takes the spotlight

CES 2024 showcased a commendable focus on accessibility products, including the OrCam Hear system aiding those with hearing loss, the GyroGlove stabilizing hand tremors, and the Mouthpad enabling control using the tongue. An updated Audio Radar system addressed the needs of gamers with hearing impairments, reflecting a positive trend towards meaningful advancements in assistive technology at CES, diverging from the conventional pursuits that often dominate the industry.