GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samsung’s futuristic 2D/3D gaming monitor unveiled

Samsung is making waves in the gaming monitor realm with its latest innovation, the Samsung 2D/3D Gaming Monitor, currently in development.

January 11, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung is making waves in the gaming monitor realm with its latest innovation.

Samsung is making waves in the gaming monitor realm with its latest innovation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Samsung is making waves in the gaming monitor realm with its latest innovation, the Samsung 2D/3D Gaming Monitor, currently in development.

Unveiled at the First Look event ahead of CES in Las Vegas, the monitor showcases a remarkable 3D mode that eliminates the need for glasses.

ALSO READ
CES 2024: Asus ROG Phone 8 series launched

What sets this monitor apart is its capability to play VR games without a headset, offering compatibility with existing VR games and experiences.

Equipped with dual cameras for eye and head tracking, the 3D mode optimizes effects, while a specialized UI enhances the browsing experience in 3D. Samsung is actively seeking partnerships with notable gaming publishers for 3D gaming content.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

While more details are anticipated later in 2024, the potential of this groundbreaking monitor to revolutionize gaming and 3D content consumption has already stirred significant interest in the tech community.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.