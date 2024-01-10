January 10, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

Asus has launched its ROG Phone 8 series at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The gaming centric devices incorporate next-generation innovative features to enhance the overall experience.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 series packs a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED LTPO display with support for 165Hz refresh rate and 2500 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and pack up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 internal storage.

Notable improvements from its predecessor include IP68 certification, a 15% reduction in thickness and weight, and slimmer bezels. The device houses a robust 5,500 mAh battery, complemented by a 65W charger for rapid charging. Support for Quick Charge 5.0, PD Charging, and 15W Qi wireless charging further enhances the device’s versatility.

The ROG Phone 8 series packs a triple rear camera configuration including a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer, a 32MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, pixel binning, and OIS, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view.

One standout feature is the AI Grabber, allowing users to extract text directly from games. Asus also employs Stable Diffusion technology to craft visually AI wallpapers, adding a touch of aesthetics to the gaming-focused phones.

The pricing for the Asus ROG Phone 8 series starts at $1,099.99 (approximately ₹91,500) with the top-end Pro varaint(24GB RAM + 1TB storage) being priced at $1,499.99 (approx ₹1,25,000).