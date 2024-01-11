CES 2024 Day 1: Here is a quick recap of big announcements

January 11, 2024 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

The first day of CES 2024 unfolded with a barrage of announcements, from robots to processors, electric vehicles to AI, and everything in between.

Samsung and Sony took the stage with delightful surprises, including Samsung’s adorable Ballie robot, a versatile companion for home management. Sony, on the other hand, showcased an Afeela electric car driven by a PlayStation controller and a mixed reality headset for spatial content creation.

The spotlight also belonged to the chip giants, with AMD launching the Radeon RX 7600 XT GPU and Ryzen 8000G series processors, while NVIDIA introduced the RTX 4080 Super and updates for GeForce Now. Intel revealed its 14th-generation CPU family, featuring HX-series chips and the Core U Processor Series 1.

Laptops flooded the scene, featuring the latest chips from HP, Dell(Alienware), Lenovo, MSI, Acer, Asus, and Razer. MSI went a step further with a gaming handheld powered by Intel’s Core Ultra chip. ASUS presented a novel homegrown NUC, and Lenovo unveiled the unconventional ThinkBook Plus Gen 5, combining a 14-inch Android tablet with a Windows keyboard.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

CES 2024 also witnessed innovations in transportation, such as Kia’s modular vans and Volkswagen integrating ChatGPT into its in-car voice assistant. Headphones and earbuds stole the show with offerings from JBL, Sennheiser, and newcomers like Mojawa, which introduced AI-powered running coaches in bone-conducting headphones.

Pepcom’s showcase added a touch of fun with products like the Skyted Silent Mask for private conversations in public and the LifeSpan standing desk bike, letting users generate phone-charging power through vigorous cycling.

As the show floor officially opened, the technological extravaganza at CES 2024 promises more surprises and innovations in the days to come.