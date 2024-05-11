Google fixes fifth –zero-day vulnerability in Chrome’s latest security update 

Google released a security update for Chrome to fix a zero-day vulnerability. The security vulnerability was being exploited in the wild, and could result in data leakage, code execution and crashes in the software.

This is the fifth zero-day exploit Google fixed since the start of this year. Three zero-day exploits were discovered in March 2024.

Google, while sharing details of the vulnerability, noted that this is a “use after free” vulnerability in the Visuals component that handles the rendering and display of content on the browser.

Use-after-free flaws occur when a program cannot properly free up memory after completing a legitimate request that used the memory in that region.

The flaw can be misused to access data by other software or components and could result in data leakage, code execution and crashes in the software.

Google Chrome automatically checks and updates when security fixes are available, however, users can check if they are running the updated software. Users can head to settings, about Chrome, updating the software and relaunching Chrome to ensure the security flaw is fixed.