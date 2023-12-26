GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google Chrome improves security, will notify users if saved passwords are compromised  

Google improved safety for users of its web browser and will now notify them if saved passwords are compromised through the Chrome Safety Check feature 

December 26, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google announced that safety checks on Chrome for desktops will now run automatically and notify users if passwords saved in Chrome have been compromised.

Google announced that safety checks on Chrome for desktops will now run automatically and notify users if passwords saved in Chrome have been compromised.

Google, to improve the safety of its Chrome browser announced that safety checks on desktops will now run automatically and notify users if passwords saved in Chrome have been compromised.

The feature will also notify users if potentially harmful browser extensions are detected, or when users are not using the latest version of Chrome. Additionally, Chrome will also alert users of if site permissions require their attention.

Google also announced that safety checks functionality will automatically revoke permissions like access to user’s location or microphone for websites they have not visited in a long time.

ALSO READ
Microsoft ending support for Windows 10 could send 240 million PCs to landfills: report

In the coming weeks, Google will also introduce a new feature that will allow Chrome users to save tab groups and resume browsing on other desktop devices. Chrome will also be capable of automatically upgrading insecure HTTP requests to HTTPS requests

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Earlier this year, the company announced that Google Chrome would receive weekly updates reducing the gap between updates, thereby reducing the time within which vulnerabilities can be exploited by threat actors. Google also changed the way users sign-in to their accounts by making passkeys the default sign-in option across all personal accounts, removing the need to enter passwords or 2-Step verification.

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World

