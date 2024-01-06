Google steps up privacy, restricts third-party cookies for 1% of Chrome users

January 06, 2024 02:14 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

Google has started restricting third-party cookies for 1% of those who use its Chrome browser, shared the company in a blog post.

While Google noted the update could take several days to reach these specific users, it will be implemented for all users from the third quarter of 2024.

Cookies are collections of data which help servers enhance a user’s web experience. However, they can also intrude on users’ privacy and many sites offer users the option of turning off such cookies.

In addition to having their cookies turned off, the 1% of Chrome users receiving the update will also get Tracking Protection user controls. They will see an eye icon in the address bar of a website which is trying to access third-party cookies. Clicking the icon will show further information to the user about their privacy status while they browse and visit websites.

Users can also choose to allow cookies for certain websites.

However, Google stated that the update would only be implemented for all Chrome users if the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) gives the green light after addressing concerns about Google’s restriction of cookies possibly harming competition in the sector.

A notice on the UK government site said that it had accepted Google’s responses to its concerns.