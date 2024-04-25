April 25, 2024 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

Google is updating the client side encryption mechanism for Google Meet to allow external participants to join encrypted calls. The update will even allow users who do not have a Google account to join encrypted Google Meet calls.

Google Meet is part of the tech giant’s Workspace suite and provides users with secure meetings and calls over the internet. The update will ensure that users who do not have Google accounts can join calls and meetings while enjoying the benefits of encryption, which ensures that only people in the meeting have access to the data delivered through the application.

Though client-side encryption in Google Meets has been around for some time, the application did not have the option for external users to join secure calls.

“Meet already encrypts all of your data at rest and in transit between our facilities — client-side encryption gives users direct control of their encryption keys and the identity service that they choose to authenticate for those keys”, the company said in a blog post.

The update is currently being rolled out for Workspace customers with Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, and Education Plus licences.

Admins will have to update their IdP/KACLS configurations to open up access to external participants and determine third-party identity providers that can be used to join the meeting. External users will have to verify their identity using Google or Microsoft accounts or with a one-time password shared via SMS or email.