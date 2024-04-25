GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Google opens client-side encryption for non-users in Meet

Google is updating its client side encryption to allow external participants to join encrypted calls on Google Meet

April 25, 2024 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google is updating the client side encryption mechanism for Google Meet to allow external participants to join encrypted calls.

Google is updating the client side encryption mechanism for Google Meet to allow external participants to join encrypted calls. | Photo Credit: AP

Google is updating the client side encryption mechanism for Google Meet to allow external participants to join encrypted calls. The update will even allow users who do not have a Google account to join encrypted Google Meet calls.

Google Meet is part of the tech giant’s Workspace suite and provides users with secure meetings and calls over the internet. The update will ensure that users who do not have Google accounts can join calls and meetings while enjoying the benefits of encryption, which ensures that only people in the meeting have access to the data delivered through the application.

Though client-side encryption in Google Meets has been around for some time, the application did not have the option for external users to join secure calls.

“Meet already encrypts all of your data at rest and in transit between our facilities — client-side encryption gives users direct control of their encryption keys and the identity service that they choose to authenticate for those keys”, the company said in a blog post.

The update is currently being rolled out for Workspace customers with Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, and Education Plus licences.

Admins will have to update their IdP/KACLS configurations to open up access to external participants and determine third-party identity providers that can be used to join the meeting. External users will have to verify their identity using Google or Microsoft accounts or with a one-time password shared via SMS or email.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.