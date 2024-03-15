GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google Chrome to get real-time phishing protection 

Expected next month, the latest update from Google will bring malware and phishing protection for Chrome users

March 15, 2024 01:25 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google will bring real-time malware protection and phishing protection to all Chrome users.

Google will bring real-time malware protection and phishing protection to all Chrome users. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google will bring real-time malware protection and phishing protection to all Chrome users in an update later this month.

The update from Google is expected later this month and will come with an opt-in for enhanced browsing protection mode.

Currently the safe browsing standard uses a local list against which sites, downloads, and extensions are checked. This list is downloaded every 30 to 60 minutes from Google’s servers. However, with the update Google plans to switch to real-time checks against ist server-side list to keep up with malicious websites that surface and disappear in under 10 minutes.

This improved time is expected to block 25% more phishing attempts, Google shared in a blog post.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The new capability will also be rolling out to Android later this month. Google says the feature uses encryption and other privacy enhancing techniques ensuring user privacy.

technology (general) / internet / World / Artificial Intelligence

