‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ game trailer confirms release on Xbox, PC

January 22, 2024 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

Swedish video game developer MachineGames unveiled a sneak peek of its upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” game, during the Xbox Developer_Direct conference on January 18.

The game is set to release sometime later this year and will be available for platforms including Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as Windows PC with Game Pass.

Set between “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “The Last Crusade,” the single-player, first-person experience promises to immerse players in the world of Indiana Jones. Design Director Jens Andersson emphasized the game’s commitment to authenticity, with the majority of the gameplay being first-person, interspersed with occasional third-person moments for a more cinematic touch.

The narrative will span iconic locations, from the Vatican and Egyptian deserts to Sukhothai’s temples and the Himalayan peaks.

The trailer showcases Indiana Jones navigating ancient sites, solving puzzles, and engaging in combat with his signature whip. Notable characters include Emmerich Voss and investigative reporter Gina. While the company hasn’t confirmed additional playable characters, the gameplay snippets spotlight the iconic archaeologist in a first-person perspective.